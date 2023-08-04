Strong rivals and neighbours North Albury and Lavington will meet in their biggest clash for almost 20 years today.
The winner remains alive in the finals hunt, while the loser is realistically out of contention.
"I think it's the biggest game the club has had in the five or so years I've been here," North defender Julian Hayes remarked.
The interleague defender is delighted to be playing too after he tore the tendon off the bone of his little finger at training around a month ago and expected to miss at least 8-12 weeks.
"It's been a quick recovery, it feels good, got the all clear on Monday, so why not?," he suggested.
Lavington holds down sixth spot, on percentage, from North.
The pair has 20 points and trails fifth-placed Wodonga by two wins.
However, the Bulldogs face a brutal run over the final four rounds, facing three teams above them.
The club also has today's bye, where points aren't awarded, so the winner of North-Lavington will cut that margin to a win.
The sudden death game is the biggest clash between the pair since North toppled Lavington in the 2004 preliminary final.
It will also pit good friends Billy Glanvill (Lavington) and Jack Reynolds (North).
"Our fathers are good mates, they work together at school (The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga), Billy was a couple of years below me, but always knew him at school," Reynolds said.
"We always do a Reynolds and Glanvill Melbourne Cup calcutta, joining up the night before with our dads, my brother and his brothers as well."
Siblings Riley (North) and Darcy Smith (Lavington) will also face each other.
North hasn't played finals since 2015, while the perennially strong Lavington has had a mini-finals drought, missing the last two years.
"It's a final a month out from finals and it's been a pretty big buildup with the bye beforehand," Glanvill suggested.
In a major blow for Lavington, powerhouse ruck Tim Hanna hasn't been named after he was forced off with a back complaint a fortnight ago.
Elsewhere, Albury is home to Wangaratta Rovers, Yarrawonga hosts Myrtleford, while Wangaratta is home to Wodonga Raiders.
Assistant Joel Price will coach Raiders as Marc Almond serves a one-game suspension.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.