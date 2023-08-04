The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury hosts Lavington in the biggest game between pair for years

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
August 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Billy Glanvill (left) and North Albury's Jack Reynolds are mates from Wagga and now live nearby in Thurgoona, while the respective clubs are near neighbours. But the stakes will be serious when the teams look to keep their finals hopes alive today. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington's Billy Glanvill (left) and North Albury's Jack Reynolds are mates from Wagga and now live nearby in Thurgoona, while the respective clubs are near neighbours. But the stakes will be serious when the teams look to keep their finals hopes alive today. Picture by Mark Jesser

Strong rivals and neighbours North Albury and Lavington will meet in their biggest clash for almost 20 years today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.