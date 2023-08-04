A respected Albury fire captain is retiring after nearly 40 years in a job he first took up on a friend's suggestion.
John Vandeven will work his final shift for the Albury Civic brigade on Sunday, August 6, having started as a fireman in March, 1986.
The now 68-year-old said he hadn't considered work as a firefighter until a colleague suggested it.
"I used to work at the railways and the captain and his best mate were both retained firefighters," he said.
"The captain said they were looking for people to join.
"I didn't know anything about firefighting but he ended up recruiting me, and the rest is history.
"I later ended up taking his job as captain after he retired."
Mr Vandeven became the head of the Kiewa Street based brigade in January 2005, having previously been deputy captain.
He has attended major incidents including the blaze that gutted the Terminus Hotel, the Black Saturday fires, the 2014 fires in the Blue Mountains and the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.
The 68-year-old has also helped other firefighters with the trauma of the job as a peer support officer.
"Not long after I joined we had a pretty bad fatality I went to," he said.
"I've seen plenty of those.
"As part of the peer support work, any time someone is involved in that, I'm one of the guys that rings them up to see how they're travelling.
"It's very rewarding to help others."
He said his colleagues were like family to him and it had been a hard decision to put in his retirement letter this week.
"It took a lot of work," he said of the decision.
"It's been part of my life for 37-and-a-half years.
"It's family, I'm stepping away from my family, but I'll now be spending a lot more time at home with my wife.
"She's been on this ride for all of our marriage.
"Over the years I've left my poor wife at restaurants, left her at parties and left her wondering where the hell I am as I ran out to jobs.
"I've been on strike teams that have gone to fight bushfires.
"Now I've got no excuse if I'm not home."
Mr Vandeven is a retained firefighter, which means he nominates the hours he is available to respond to calls.
"It's one of the best jobs - you get to go about your business, you get called in, do your job, then go home again," he said.
Superintendent Stewart Alexander said he would be missed by Fire and Rescue NSW.
"John's given 37 years of outstanding service to not only the Albury community, but also the broader Border community and people of NSW.
"There's the operational response to fires and other emergencies but John has also been very actively involved in fire prevention and community safety programs.
"37 years is a long time in the emergency services.
"He will be missed by the organisation, but he's left it in good shape with his leadership and mentioning of up-and-coming firefighters.
"We wish him all the best for a long and healthy retirement."
Mr Vandeven said as he got older, it was time to look to the future.
"I want to enjoy life," he said.
"It's going to be completely different, not being ready for that call to come in and having all the gear there, ready to go.
"Retiring is like stepping away from your family, but I've got a family at home I want to spend more time with."
He said he would recommend firefighting to anyone considering it.
Chris Brosolo will work as the brigade's captain.
