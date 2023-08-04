The Border Mail
Albury fire captain John Vandeven retiring after nearly 40 years of service

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:49pm
Captain John Vandeven, 68, says he is looking forward to travelling and spending more time with his wife Sue in retirement. Picture by Mark Jesser
Captain John Vandeven, 68, says he is looking forward to travelling and spending more time with his wife Sue in retirement. Picture by Mark Jesser

A respected Albury fire captain is retiring after nearly 40 years in a job he first took up on a friend's suggestion.

