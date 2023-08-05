Driver blames loud music for refusing to stop for police on Hume Highway

A driver who says he didn't see or hear police as they followed him on the Hume Highway with their lights flashing and sirens blaring has been ordered to complete a driving course.
Nicholas Jaski came to police attention on the highway in NSW on January 23 this year.
Victorian officers received an alert for his Ford Falcon, with the car spotted by Wangaratta officers at Glenrowan.
Police tried to pull the car over about 2.15pm, but Jaski continued to drive for 1.5 kilometres.
The members flashed their headlights and gestured to him, but still couldn't get the car to pull over.
They disengaged, and found Jaski in the car on Witt Street in Benalla about 3.30pm.
He was removed and handcuffed, with the car impounded at a cost of $1625.
"I literally didn't see the car at all," he told officers.
Jaski said his radio was turned all the way up.
"Literally didn't know you were there," he said.
The 19-year-old admitted to a failure to stop charge in Wangaratta court this week.
His lawyer, Tony Trood, said a reasonable person would have pulled over but it hadn't been a deliberate offence.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said the apprentice mechanic's failure to see the police members was "not very good driving in and of itself".
"As we all know, driving on the road can be very, very dangerous, and young people are overly represented in the statistics," he said.
"Mr Jaski wants to be a mechanic, and no doubt he wants to be a very good mechanic, but more importantly his mother wants him to come home every night."
Mr Dunn ordered he attend a road trauma awareness seminar.
"I want to teach him how to fish, not give him a fish," the magistrate said.
He banned Jaski from driving for six months, and adjourned sentencing to December 11 for the 19-year-old to complete the course.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.