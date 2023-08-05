The Border Mail
Driver blames loud music for refusing to stop for police on Hume Highway

By Wangaratta Court
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Nicholas Jaski did not pull over for the police members on the Hume Highway earlier this year. File photo
A driver who says he didn't see or hear police as they followed him on the Hume Highway with their lights flashing and sirens blaring has been ordered to complete a driving course.

