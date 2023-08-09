The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Border Mail journalist Mick McGlone comes to terms with Parkinson's disease

By Mick McGlone
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:47am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Border Mail journalist and now marriage celebrant Mick McGlone was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in May. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former Border Mail journalist and now marriage celebrant Mick McGlone was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in May. Picture by Mark Jesser

MAY of this year was something of a watershed month in terms of my health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.