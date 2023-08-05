Government gas ban raises fears over Border jobs

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. So said Sir Isaac Newton in his third law of motion and once again current events prove this 17th century theory has not gone out of date.
Since the Victorian government announced last week gas connections would be banned in new Victorian homes from 2024, the reaction has been not only equal and opposite, but swift and strong.
"Any shift away from gas appliances is to be applauded from a health, financial and carbon emissions viewpoint," Totally Renewable Yackandandah acting president Matt Charles-Jones told The Border Mail.
But the people whose living relies on gas supply are far less sanguine.
Heating and cooling manufacturer Seeley International, which employs 125 people on the Border, warns the move could threaten its whole business and "a significant number of Albury-Wodonga jobs".
Seeley International managing director Jon Seeley plans to visit Albury on Monday to reassure staff that the company intends to make its case to the politicians.
"The Victorian government's foolish and short-sighted ban on gas in new homes will only push emissions higher and increase the risk of blackouts," he said. "We'll be warning the Victorian government, but it has an opportunity to calm the potential for panic."
Imagine how a Seeley worker, already paying more for food and utilities, with a mortgage made heftier by interest rate rises, might feel about the gas ban news.
That big picture view of environmental benefit would be harder to appreciate if you fear losing your job any time soon.
The Border Mail has been contacted by residents concerned over the impact on affected workers of Friday's announcement, which took many by surprise.
"How do these people survive this gut wrenching, soul-destroying decision?" the mother of one employee said.
As much as we all wish for a cleaner world, the government's action is not without consequence, not without risk, not without a reaction equal, opposite and in some ways still unknown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.