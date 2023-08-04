Albury's highly popular, award-winning skate park will get a major cash injection so thrillseekers can stay just that little bit longer.
Three gender-neutral toilets and one all-abilities toilet, including adult and child toilets and a baby change table, will be constructed.
The council said the Albury Skate Park's growing popularity since reopening had led to councillors approving the project, with works expected to be completed by 2024.
Mayor Kylie King said the need for public toilets at the park showed just how popular the location had become.
"Since its redevelopment, the Albury Skate Park has become a premiere recreation destination for the Albury community and our wider region," Cr King said.
"Whenever I go past the park I see people enjoying the space; from families, young children and even more experienced skaters.
"It makes sense to have public toilets at the park that people can access easily and safely, meaning they don't need to cut their stay short."
The skate park has been recognised through several awards and, the council said, had attracted significant national attention.
The park won the NSW Award of Excellence for Parks and Open Spaces and the NSW Regional Achievement Award for Southern NSW at the 2022 Australia Institute of Landscape Architecture Awards.
It also received an honourable mention in the playspace category at the 2022 Parks and Leisure NSW Awards.
A council spokesperson said usage of the park had increased significantly since the redevelopment, "with community members of all ages utilising the space seven days a week, coming from both within and out of our region."
"Council has also received significant community feedback about the need for public toilets at the park, given access challenges to nearby toilets at JC King Park and Bilson Park.
"A water drinking fountain will also be installed so users can stay hydrated while enjoying the park."
The spokesperson said the toilets would be built close to the Bungambrawatha Creek Trail so walkers and riders using the pathway could also access the facility on their travels past the park.
