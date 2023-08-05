The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne beat Brock-Burrum by 58 points, Connor Galvin in charge for the day

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Galvin (inset) led Osborne on Saturday in Joel Mackie's absence.
Connor Galvin (inset) led Osborne on Saturday in Joel Mackie's absence.

Osborne bounced back from their first defeat of 2023 with a commanding win away to Brock-Burrum on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.