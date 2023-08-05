Osborne bounced back from their first defeat of 2023 with a commanding win away to Brock-Burrum on Saturday.
Having been taken down by reigning premiers Holbrook seven days earlier, the Tigers responded with a 13.12 (90) to 4.8 (32) victory at Burrumbuttock.
Connor Galvin led the visitors in the absence of coach Joel Mackie, who missed the game due to a pre-arranged commitment out of town.
"I enjoyed it," Galvin said.
"I just tried to implement what Joel would be doing anyway, maybe not as tough but I enjoy the challenge and it's something I look forward to doing if he's ever away.
"At some stage in the future, senior coaching is definitely something I will look towards.
"I've been lucky to learn under some great coaches like Joel, Matt Rava and Dan McAlister and we've still Shayne Weidemann and Jamie Parr around.
"So if the time comes, I think I'll be prepared for it when it happens."
Galvin and Saints coach Peter Cook were both left to reflect on a game of two halves after Osborne dominated early before fading.
The home side were outscored by seven goals to none in a lop-sided first quarter and the game was effectively over by half-time with the Tigers 56 points to the good.
Brock-Burrum, however, restored some pride after the main break by keeping Osborne goalless until midway through the final term.
Bailey McAlister and Macauley Armstrong both kicked three goals for the Tigers, who were again missing a host of key players due to injury including Hayden Armstrong, George Alexander and Dan Madden.
"If you'd said before the game that we'd get up by 10 goals, I would have taken that in a heartbeat," Galvin said.
"BB have been flying lately, they'd won seven out of eight and a lot of teams struggle travelling to play them at home.
"So at the start of the day, I would have taken it but after how we started, compared to how we finished, it's a little bit disappointing.
"But that's footy sometimes and they're a good team."
It was men against boys in the first quarter, with a procession of goal-kickers lining up to put Osborne in total control.
Armstrong, Declan Galvin, Bailey McAlister, Ryan Collins and Oliver McAlister all cashed in on the Tigers' dominance with the hosts unable to stem the tide.
Osborne had 11 goals before Brock-Burrum kicked their first, Mason Hamilton finally ending the drought late in the second term before Harry Weaven also nailed one.
And there was an unfamiliar sluggishness about Osborne after half-time, albeit the Saints only managed one goal at the other end through Joel Felmingham.
With the game drifting to its inevitable conclusion, goals from Armstrong and Ed O'Connell should have been followed by more as the Tigers sent a few kicks wide but they remain six points clear of Holbrook at the top of the ladder with three games left before finals.
"We wanted a response today because it's the first time in four years we've been able to see how we respond after a loss," Galvin said.
"Obviously we didn't get that chance after the grand final so to come out and start the way we did, I was very happy.
"We played the sort of footy that I think we've become known for, we moved the ball quickly, made them pay for their mistakes and it just felt like we were running over the ground.
"In the second half, a combination of things came into play.
"You've got to give credit to them, they really stuck at it.
"They could have folded and let us run over them but they stuck to it, they're a really good contested side and the smaller ground probably plays into their hands a little bit.
"They lifted and we might have dropped off five percent.
"We didn't play how we wanted to but part of that was due to the pressure they brought and the way they conducted themselves in the second half."
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.