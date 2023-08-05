Body found after house blaze, arson squad investigates

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire in Benalla.
Emergency services were called to Deas Street following reports of the fire about 5.15am on Saturday, August 5.
The body of a person, who is yet to be formally identified, was found inside the property.
The area has been cordoned off and a crime scene has been established.
Arson and explosives squad detectives attended the scene along with an arson chemist to determine the cause of the blaze.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
