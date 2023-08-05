The pledge "I'll look after the missus and the kids", made from an Aussie soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front battlefield during World War I, rang through torch-bearer Robin Patterson's mind when he led the charge at the Legacy Centenary Torch relay at Bandiana on Saturday.
Mr Patterson, as a "Legatee" of the organisation, has been involved in helping families of defence personnel killed or injured during their service to Australia for decades.
The journey of the six-month torch relay came to the Border region on Saturday, August 5, at the Army Museum Bandiana then made its way - with the help of 28 torch-bearers - through Wodonga and across the Murray to Albury where a cauldron was lit at the SS&A Club.
Mr Patterson said being the first on the Border to carry the torch on its long journey was an honour.
"I got this honour because I've been in Legacy for 47 years," he said. "I went to school in Albury and have lived here in Wodonga since 1956 and have seen a lot of things with people involving their families' role in the defence force.
"I came into Legacy when I was in the army here, a captain and a lot of the guys, the civvy guys, were friends of my father's and mother's and they got me on to it.
"It was a lay down misere, I couldn't say no and I'm glad I didn't because I've had a fantastic time with Legacy, I've seen a lot of things, a lot of good things for people they help, and I've seen a lot of sad things too.
"It started off sadly with a pledge to help the family of a dying man, and that's exactly what I think I've been able to achieve."
Mr Patterson said in Wodonga he helped "about 12 widows" - "They're elderly, most of them are all over 80," he said.
"I've got one lady who's over 100 and I think the club's got about 11 widows in our region who are over the age of 100."
It was all part of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of support for families of deceased or injured service personnel.
The relay started in April at Pozieres in France at the battlefield where the pledge was made, made its way through the Menin Gate in Belgium, followed by a stop at the Legacy club in London, before the torch was flown to Australia.
In Australia, it kicked off in May at Albany in Western Australia, where the first Anzac Day commemoration took place and then travelled to Adelaide, Darwin, Townsville and down the east coast. The relay will wrap up in Melbourne, the birthplace place of Legacy, on October 13.
Albury Legacy president Michelle Wyatt said the torch relay helped people to understand what Legacy had achieved over the years.
"It's a very fitting way to raise awareness for Legacy to commemorate 100 years, acknowledge the sacrifice and certainly raise a few funds along the way as well," she said.
"We've got an aim to raise $10 million across the relay."
