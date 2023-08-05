The Border Mail
Legacy tradition carries on with Centenary Torch Relay through the Border

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 6:00pm
First torch bearer for Wodonga, Robin Patterson, marches from Bandiana Army Museum on Saturday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella
First torch bearer for Wodonga, Robin Patterson, marches from Bandiana Army Museum on Saturday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella

The pledge "I'll look after the missus and the kids", made from an Aussie soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front battlefield during World War I, rang through torch-bearer Robin Patterson's mind when he led the charge at the Legacy Centenary Torch relay at Bandiana on Saturday.

