Centenarian Lyla Dunn reckons the best thing about being 103 is she doesn't have to milk the cows before her busy day kicks off.
Mrs Dunn, whose birthday was on Wednesday, August 2, celebrated her longevity on Saturday morning with family members who made their way to Albury from Melbourne, the Hunter Valley and Buderim, just north of Brisbane.
The Yackandandah-born grandmother, who grew up on a dairy farm at Towonga, said plenty of exercise on the farm - and never driving a car - helped her to reach her grand age.
And another secret to her long life?
"It's the water, the beautiful water," she said, referring to a stream that ran through her property off the Kiewa River that is fed in part from the Alpine country.
"A lot of my family were cattle people in the highlands, they all drank this water and lived long and happy lives."
Indeed, her younger brother Noel, 94, still lives in a house attached to the old family farm acquired by her parents in the mid-1920s, which is now a beef property, and maintains the acreage with a passion.
"They used to drove them in those days, and then they advanced to taking them in the wagon," she said.
But milking the cows before riding horseback to school as a little girl was something she could do without these days, and now a trip to the dentist meant a quick trip to Dean Street from her Dellacourt home in West Albury rather than a day on a horse and buggy to reach the clinic and another day to return.
Mrs Dunn's son Laurie said his mum married her since deceased husband, Geoff, in Albury at St Matthew's Church in the late 1940s.
Mrs Dunn met Geoff after he travelled from Melbourne to work on the Kiewa Hydroelectric Scheme, the second-largest in Australia after the Snowy Mountains Scheme.
"Mum ended up going to Melbourne, she raised her three children, and then at some point Dad died," Mr Dunn said.
"Mum was alone and she said, well, maybe Albury would be the best place to live because it was near her two brothers who were still living in the Kiewa Valley at the time and they used to come into Albury for provisions."
The family enjoyed a late afternoon tea before Mrs Dunn returned to Dellacourt, where she was looking forward to the Saturday night musical entertainment.
Mrs Dunn has another son, Lloyd, a daughter, Marjory, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
