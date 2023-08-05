North Albury has pipped Lavington in a five-point thriller in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, August 5.
With the season on the line for both teams, the home outfit held the lead from the start until Lavington grabbed it with just over five minutes left when livewire Darcy Smith kicked his third goal.
But an inspirational piece of work by Hoppers' coach Tim Broomhead handed Josh Minogue a chance and he converted from 45m to regain the lead with just under two minutes left.
And Minogue then took a Leo Barry-type mark in a monster pack of players with 36 seconds left as the Hoppers held on against a Panthers' outfit which will again rue inaccuracy, falling 8.6 (54) to 5.19 (49).
More to follow.
