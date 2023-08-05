ROUND 15
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 20.14 (134) def Myrtleford 5.3 (33)
Albury 16.11 (107) def Wang. Rovers 14.7 (91)
Nth Albury 8.6 (54) def Lavington 5.19 (49)
Wangaratta 26.10 (166) def Wang. Rovers 5.9 (39)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 39 lost to Myrtleford 44
Albury 50 def Wang Rovers 37
Nth Albury 53 lost to Lavington 55
Wangaratta 50 def Wod. Raiders 37
ROUND 15
Brock-Burrum 4.8 (32) lost to Osborne 13.12 (90)
Magpies 9.11 (65) lost to Culcairn 10.10 (70)
Bill. Crows 2.7 (19) lost to Holbrook 18.4 (112)
Henty 10.6 (66) lost to CDHBU 14.10 (94)
Jindera 15.14 (104) def Howlong 6.7 (43)
Lockhart 6.12 (48) lost to RWW Giants 9.8 (62)
ROUND 16
Rutherglen 6.2 (38) lost to Mitta Utd 18.14 (122)
Thurgoona 9.7 (61) lost to Chiltern 18.7 (115)
Tallangatta 18.15 (123) def Wod. Saints 4.5 (29)
Dederang-MB 4.9 (33) lost to Barnawartha 22.16 (148)
Beechworth 7.6 (48) lost to Yackandandah 7.10 (52)
Wahgunyah 1.2 (8) lost to Kiewa-SC 33.23 (221)
