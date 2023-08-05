The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeats Myrtleford by 101 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 6:57pm
Yarrawonga's Dylan Conway kicked four goals in the 101-point win over Myrtleford. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga played its part in consolidating minor premiership hopes with a 101-point hiding of Myrtleford on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

