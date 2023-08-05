Yarrawonga played its part in consolidating minor premiership hopes with a 101-point hiding of Myrtleford on Saturday.
The Pigeons booted seven goals to two in the second quarter and then kept the visitors goalless in the third term to post a 20.14 (134) to 5.3 (33) victory.
Yarrawonga maintained its one-game break of Albury in the hunt for top spot, but has now extended the percentage lead to 14.43.
It started round 15 with a lead of only 1.61.
There's now only three rounds left, with Yarrawonga having the bye, followed by top five contenders Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga.
Albury's best chance to boost its percentage is away to bottom outfit Wodonga Raiders in round 16, but it then faces Wodonga and Lavington (seventh).
Yarrawonga's second quarter surge pushed the lead to 56 points at half-time, adding another nine from there.
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams kicked five goals, Nick Fothergill and Dylan Conway chipped in with four apiece, while Matt Casey nailed three.
Conway was recruited in late June and if he can continue to work his way back towards the form which resulted in two VFL premierships, he could be the difference in a grand final.
On-ballers Mark Whiley and Cam Wilson joined Williams and Fothergill in the best.
Myrtleford's Ryley Sharp kicked a double, while teenager Ashton McPherson, Rhys Grant and Tom Sparks were prominent.
The Saints are now home to a resurgent North Albury, which is coming off an inspirational win over Lavington and is still in the finals hunt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.