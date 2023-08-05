The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta notches biggest win of the season, 127 points against Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Callum Moore has made a habit of kicking double-figure match goals during his three years in the league.
Wangaratta's Callum Moore has made a habit of kicking double-figure match goals during his three years in the league.

Wangaratta's Callum Moore cut the margin to two in the Doug Strang medal race with a blistering 11 goals against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.