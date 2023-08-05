Wangaratta's Callum Moore cut the margin to two in the Doug Strang medal race with a blistering 11 goals against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
Despite missing at least six automatic selections, the home team kicked eight and nine goals in the second and third quarters respectively to claim a 26.10 (166) to 5.9 (39) demolition.
It's the league's fourth three-figure win this season and is the biggest, surpassing Wangaratta's 112-point win over another wooden spoon contender in Myrtleford in round eight.
"We had five or six players under 20 today and they all played really well and a lot of them have played a lot of reserves footy, so their ability to step up was the most pleasing aspect of the day," sidelined coach Ben Reid suggested.
With Michael Newton (knee) also missing from the Pies' three-pronged power forward lineup, it left Moore to carry the load.
He was dynamic and has now pushed his season tally to 57, with Yarrawonga's reigning Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams on 59.
Pies' debutant Joe Berry also impressed with four goals, while Pat Warner and Fraser Holland-Dean nabbed three apiece.
Along with Moore and Berry, the return of Hunter Gottschling from the VFL helped the injury-hit midfield, while youngsters Waitai Tua and Ryan Battin also featured.
Raiders were best served by emerging tall Indhi Kotzur, who's still eligible for under 18s and has impressed this season, while Cam Ellis-Yolmen was powerful.
It doesn't get any easier for Raiders as they face an Albury outfit determined to build its percentage to keep ladder leaders Yarrawonga within reach, while the Pies are away to Lavington.
