Yackandandah key forward Nick Donaghey booted a late goal to hand his side a thrilling four point victory and thwart a tenacious comeback from a brave Beechworth at Beechworth on Saturday.
The Roos looked destined for victory with a handy 17-point buffer heading into the last term in a low-scoring slugfest on a heavy deck at Baarmutha Park.
The home side was struggling to find an avenue to goal against the miserly Roos' defence and could only muster one goal in the first-half and two goals in the third term.
The first goal of the final term was always going to be crucial.
And it was Connor Stone who gave the Bushrangers a sniff after he was able to goal in the opening two minutes to slash the margin to less than two majors.
But Roo defender Hamish McInnes was able to sneak forward shortly afterwards and his wobbly drop punt from 35m was able to re-establish a 17-point buffer.
With the match slipping away Degan Dolny produced one of the goals of the match with a clever snap to once again reduce the margin to 11-points.
Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey then nailed a clutch set shot from 35m at the 11-minute mark and suddenly the Bushrangers were within a goal.
Midfielder Alessandro Belci gave his side the lead for the first time after he took a contested mark 20m from goal and converted with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Suddenly the surging Bushrangers had a four point lead and all the momentum and a boisterous home crowd cheering them on.
Both sides went goalless for the next 10 minutes with a stoppage deep in the Roos forward line.
Donaghey proved to be the hero for the Roos when he got on the end of a clever tap and booted the match-winning goal at the 22-minute mark.
The siren sounded shortly afterwards to hand the Roos a 7.10 (52) to 7.6 (48) victory in arguably the match of the season so far.
Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes conceded the stirring victory was a Houdini like escape for his side who were able to get up off the canvas when challenged.
"I won't lie, I thought we were cooked when they hit the front," Holmes said.
"Don't worry, Beechworth are a bloody good football side.
"We had a lead and kicked inaccurately and probably had an opportunity to put them away earlier that we didn't take.
"But I rated the opposition last year and with a few more recruits this season have got an even better list.
"Don't worry, we're fully aware they're not done and a genuine flag threat.
"I rate that win right up there with one of our best since I started coaching Yack.
"We got them here on their home deck last year when we weren't in good shape.
"There is a fair bit of rivalry between the two towns, so this win is right up there for sure."
It was the Roos' midfield brigade that were the cornerstone of the impressive win.
Joakim Jarratt and skipper Ben McIntosh inspired their team-mates with their ability to win the contested ball while Zack Leitch produced one of his best matches since joining the Roos from Wangaratta.
Donaghey with three goals and defenders Angus Lingham and McBurnie were also instrumental in the win.
Holmes felt claiming the scalp of last season's preliminary finalists would help fuel the self-belief within the playing group.
"It's not the first time that we have come from behind this season, which shows the courage and character of the group," he said.
"We were challenged by Chiltern the other week and responded.
"We were tested again today and responded.
"We missed the opportunity to do the same against Kiewa.
"Beechworth pride themselves on winning the contested ball, while we have got a bunch of kids who are fast across the ground and happy to put their head over the ball.
"Pre-match, I thought that would be the difference today.
"I thought that was the case for the first two-and-a-half-quarters.
"But the opposition's class started to shine after that and they were able to fight their way back into the contest.
"But I was reasonably confident we could match them in that space."
