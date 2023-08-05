The Border Mail
Yackandandah withstands last-quarter surge by Beechworth to prevail by less than a goal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:18pm
Zach Leitch and Connor Stone engage in a bit of push and shove. Photo by Hannah Fitzgerald
Yackandandah key forward Nick Donaghey booted a late goal to hand his side a thrilling four point victory and thwart a tenacious comeback from a brave Beechworth at Beechworth on Saturday.

