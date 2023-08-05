Myrtleford underlined their premiership credentials with a momentous win away to the league's top side on Saturday.
The Saints beat Yarrawonga 44-39 to now sit level on points with Lavington and Wodonga Raiders in a thrilling battle for a top-three finish.
But for all at Myrtleford, this result meant so much more than four points on the ladder.
"You just think it's a good win against a really great side but Andrea O'Sullivan said she doesn't think we've beaten Yarra in A-grade for more than 15 years," co-coach Liv La Spina said.
"So when that comment was made, I was like 'oh my gosh, it's a little bit bigger than just winning a good game of netball.
"It does add some perspective.
"I have history with Yarrawonga from being at Corowa but it does bring you back down to earth a little bit when you're playing with girls who have never beaten them.
"To give them the confidence that we can match it with the best is something you can't train for, it's just belief you get from momentum.
"It was awesome; I'm honestly still speechless.
"Everyone was so excited and it was almost like a grand final.
"We had our crowd around us and everyone was excited.
"All the girls walked away with their heads a little bit taller, feeling like we can do this."
Myrtleford led by two goals at quarter-time but it was all square at the main break.
"The message we kept sending to the girls was that we want to be relaxed and patient but we want to be ruthless," La Spina said.
"That's exactly what we were; we were so patient in the attack end but in defence, we were ruthless for every rebound and we just kept attacking the ball.
"At half-time, it was on a knife-edge and knowing Yarrawonga, you know they're never dead.
"We just kept preaching that message to the girls and I felt we utilised the momentum when we got it.
"We'd get a turnover and then score three goals in a row.
"The energy and momentum we got from that went such a long way.
"It was one of those days where not only did we play well but a lot of things also went our way - and sometimes you need that bit of luck on your side."
The Saints were missing Sophie Hanrahan but Tayla Cartwright stepped up from B-grade to deliver a magnificent performance in her absence.
Evie Hughes and Saige Broz used their speed and agility to great effect in the midcourt, while Rebecca Piazza and Sally Botter shot 26 and 18 goals respectively.
At the other end, Kaleisha Pell put up 31 goals for the Pigeons.
Lavington edged out North Albury 55-52 at Bunton Park, while Wodonga Raiders went down 50-37 away to Wangaratta.
The day's other game saw Albury defeat Wangaratta Rovers 50-37 at the Sportsground.
