Osborne coach Sally Hunter admitted her side were a long way from their best on Saturday.
The Tigers found themselves seven goals down at quarter-time to a Brock-Burrum side with only four wins to its name all season.
But the reigning premiers dug deep to claim a 53-42 win at Burrumbuttock to stay eight points clear at the top of the ladder.
"It wasn't our strongest game by a mile," Hunter said.
"We've still got a couple of girls out so we've been playing around with that.
"We certainly didn't start strong but I said to the girls it's really good to have the mental resilience to not let that get us down and come back back, even when we were still down at half-time, to close that margin and bring it back and push that lead out.
"We had a tough day in the shooting circle.
"They were two really great defenders; strong, physical and tall, so that made the shots harder.
"Down in our attacking end, we need a little bit more organisation but that comes with chucking me down there!
"It was a bit out of the ordinary but you've got to do what you've got to do.
"I'm not an over-thinker so I just go down there and play and hope I do alright and don't let anyone down."
Lou Madden and Cyprus Clay missed the game for Osborne but should return in time for finals.
Next weekend the Tigers take on fierce rivals Jindera, who lost 42-35 at home to Howlong on Saturday.
