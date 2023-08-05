Albury survived Wangaratta Rovers' super-charged running game to claim a 16-point win on Saturday.
The visitors pushed the lead past three goals before the Tigers assumed control in a 16.11 (107) to 14.7 (91) triumph.
"We started really well, then they got the momentum and we struggled to get it back until halfway through the third quarter," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly outlined.
With pacy duo Brodie Filo and Rovers' coach Sam Murray in fine form, and Dylan Wilson also proving dangerous, the fourth-placed Hawks showed why they're the most exciting team.
"They're obviously a good team on the outside and they've got a lot of run," Daly remarked.
"The top seven or eight players are as good as any in the competition and once they get the ball in their hands, they really burnt us on the outside a couple of times. We just needed to win the ball on the inside and give it to our runners, we play a similar brand of footy at times."
The Tigers regained a four-point advantage at three-quarter time and then landed four goals to two to retain their minor premiership hopes.
With three rounds left, Albury trails competition leaders Yarrawonga by a win and a percentage of 14.43.
Kolby Heiner-Hennessy topped the Tigers' goalkicking with three, while six players booted a double, including tenacious small forward Rhys King, who continued his superb energetic form.
"Our goalkickers, possessions, you look at our stats sheet every week and it's really even," Daly added.
That consistent spread of contributors is Albury's greatest weapon as it looks to claim a first flag since 2018.
Along with King, midfielders George Horlin-Smith and Jake Gaynor were terrific, while defenders Jessy Wilson and Hamish Gilmore were miserly.
The Hawks welcomed back Tom Baulch from a long-term ankle injury and he returned in style with four goals, while Alex Marklew kicked three.
Baulch was one of a number of changes for both sides, with Lockey McCartney also back from injury at the Hawks, while Brydan Hodgson rejoined the Tigers, but they were missing Connor O'Sullivan, Brayden O'Hara and Jim Grills.
Rovers are now home to Wodonga, while the Tigers are away to bottom outfit Wodonga Raiders.
