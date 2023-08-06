North Albury snapped a 13-year, 22-match losing streak to Lavington in yet another enthralling Ovens and Murray clash on Saturday.
The Hoppers led until the five-minute mark of the final quarter when Lavington livewire Darcy Smith kicked his third goal for a one-point lead.
But North's Josh Minogue then produced two inspirational pieces of play.
He kicked his fourth major from 45m with just under two minutes left to regain the lead and then took a Leo Barry-special mark with 36 seconds left to seal the pulsating 8.6 (54) to 5.19 (49) win.
It's the fourth time Lavington has had more scoring shots than its opponent and lost.
The Panthers' finals dreams are realistically over and that was reflected in the shattered dressing room, while the Hoppers remain in the hunt to break an eight-year finals drought as they celebrated their first win over the near neighbours since round 13, 2010.
"They're just over the hill, the thing is we want to make them into a real rivalry, so that's the main goal, today's done that," North captain George Goode suggested in the delirious dressing room.
The match also produced another incredible statistic as Lavington had a goalless half for the first time since kicking 0.2 against Wodonga Raiders in 1995.
This time, the Panthers were 0.9 and trailed by 31 points.
At the six-minute mark of the third quarter, the teams had the same number of scoring shots, 6.5 to 0.11.
The first half was dominated by that inaccuracy, although North's frenetic pressure forced the visitors into mistakes, and Hoppers' coach Tim Broomhead's class.
Just before half-time, he was 52m out and nailed a perfect pass to Minogue, just out of opponent Adam Butler's reach.
The Hoppers' running game had torched the Panthers, but they're a proud club and despite being severely undermanned, missing former interleague players Jono Spina and Tim Hanna, among others, they restricted that ball movement in the third.
It took until the seven-minute mark of the third stanza for Lavington to break its goal drought through Darcy Smith and his pace and finishing changed the game, along with the lift from prime movers Ewan Mackinlay and Jake O'Brien.
The Panthers kicked three straight, another one to Smith and he set up the other for Luke Garland, while North added only a behind as it held an eight-point break at the last change.
With the season on the line for both teams, it was like an elimination final a month early and you could sense North's nervousness.
Lavington's Charlie Sanson was held and he converted from 38m to cut the margin to one, while Darcy Hennessy levelled scores with a gettable running shot from 35m.
Jackson Weidemann, who had been super, lifted further with a strong mark in the middle of the ground and found Minogue, who kicked a point for the lead.
The final minutes were frantic as both teams willed themselves to lift, with the class of Weidemann, Broomhead and Minogue sealing the biggest game between the pair since the 2004 elimination final.
"We made it hard for ourselves, probably got a bit lucky at times with a few shots 'Lavi' missed, but our first half was really strong, we did a lot right," Broomhead offered.
"They had all the territory in the third quarter and we went into our shell, probably played a little bit safe and took risks that weren't the right risks.
"But to come back after getting behind in that last quarter was massive, it's a massive win for the club and keeps our season alive."
