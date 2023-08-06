The Border Mail
North Albury edges out Lavington in Ovens and Murray football thriller

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 10:06am
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead (front) was outstanding in the captivating five-point win over Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
North Albury snapped a 13-year, 22-match losing streak to Lavington in yet another enthralling Ovens and Murray clash on Saturday.

