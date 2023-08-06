North Albury coach Tim Broomhead made the extraordinary admission that Josh Minogue's match-saving pack mark against Lavington on Saturday compares with any he's seen.
With only 36 seconds left and North holding a five-point lead as both teams fought desperately for finals survival, the attacking spearhead floated back in defence and launched himself at the ball, around 40m from his own goal.
It was the O and M's Leo Barry moment after the former Sydney Swans' miraculous mark in the final moments of the 2005 AFL grand final.
"When you consider everything, the game and season on the line, that's as good a pack mark as I have ever seen in a game, I think," he offered.
"Yeah, there were six or seven, I don't know if I'm adding a bit of 'mayo'to it, six or seven around the ball, he came in from the side and 'duked' it, he's been doing it all year, his hands are unbelievable."
It's incredible praise from Broomhead considering he played 37 games for Collingwood.
Minogue is in his first season back at his junior club after stints with Williamstown in the VFL and Northern Football league outfit Heidelberg, where he was a league star and snared a premiership last year.
"It was a close game, so I just went behind the ball, my game is marking, I love it and it's actually quite nice playing back, you don't have anyone playing on you," he laughed.
Just over a minute earlier, Minogue had kicked his fourth goal to put the home team back in the lead after it had led for all but three minutes.
It's pushed the Hoppers to within a win of the top five, which is a remarkable turnaround given they lost the first four games by an average of 72 points.
There's three rounds left and while North will start strong favourites to win on the road against Myrtleford, the biggest match of the season will be Wangaratta Rovers' home game against Wodonga on Saturday.
If fifth-placed Wodonga springs an upset, it should be enough to ward off North's challenge for a drought-breaking finals appearance.
However, if the Bulldogs lose, as expected, there's every chance North would seal a top five finish if it can upset Rovers in the final round.
