Thurgoona is on the verge of sealing the double chance after toppling nearest rival Chiltern on Saturday.
The home outfit extended its lead to two games with a 50-39 win.
There's now only two games left and Thurgoona holds a percentage lead of 14.07.
Jade McCowan and Mardi Nicholson played leading roles in Thurgoona holding an 11-goal lead at half-time, with the pair finishing on 26 and 24 goals respectively.
Nicholson was outstanding in attack, while Kristen Andrews was also terrific.
Zoe Rae (22) and Georgia Thomas (17) posted the visitors' tally, with Mackenzie Peiper and Tammy Kennedy superb.
Barnawartha damaged Dederang-Mount Beauty's top five hopes with a 47-44 victory.
The visitors' Demii Morey (24) and Kylee Butters-Hamilton (23) led the scoring, while Caitlin Grambau chipped in with 22 for the home outfit.
The Bombers are now six points out of the top five, while Barnawartha still trails Mitta United and Tallangatta by half a win.
Tallangatta defeated Wodonga Saints 72-35.
The Hannah's - Dwyer and Pole - scored 43 and 29 goals respectively, with Laura Collins and Lisa French outstanding.
Claire Gilmore was the Saints' best, as Jayde Gardiner posted 20 goals.
Mitta toppled winless Rutherglen 55-30.
Narelle Pendergast and Caroline Pooley claimed 29 and 25 goals apiece, while Lexie Shannon scored 12 for the home team.
Yackandandah proved too strong for Beechworth 58-41.
Molly Beatty (44) and Rachel Cavallin (27) led the scoring for their respective outfits.
And Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jess Barton raced to 88 goals in the 91-18 triumph against Wahgunyah.
