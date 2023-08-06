The Border Mail
Thurgoona topples Chiltern in Tallangatta and District netball

Updated August 6 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:34pm
Thurgoona's Mardi Nicholson has been a pivotal player this season and bagged another 24 goals against Chiltern on Saturday.
Thurgoona is on the verge of sealing the double chance after toppling nearest rival Chiltern on Saturday.

