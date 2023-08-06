Man took girl, 14, across state borders to continue sexual abuse

A North East man who sexually abused two girls half his age, including taking one interstate for nine days in an apparent bid to continue their relationship, remains in custody awaiting sentence.
The 31-year-old has admitted to two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and performing a sex act in front of a child.
The two main victims were aged 14 during the offending.
One victim was his step-sister, and the other a vulnerable girl who was under state care.
Judge Gregory Lyon expressed particular concern over the offending against the latter girl in the Wangaratta County Court.
The victim had added the man on Facebook in October 2021.
They later met in person at multiple sites in the North East.
Police and another agency were notified after their relationship was discovered and the man was banned from having contact with the girl.
Despite this, the 31-year-old collected the victim from Wodonga on January 11 last year.
He drove to collect her friend in Melbourne, who was also underage, and the girl witnessed the man and victim having sex back at a property in Everton.
He took the 14-year-old victim and her friend to South Australia on January 12.
The man's sedan was captured on a traffic camera at Border Town, more than 500 kilometres away, in the early hours of January 13.
Her friend was found by authorities but the offender stayed with the 14-year-old victim.
The offender and girl were found at the Mannum Caravan Park on January 19.
The girl was taken back to Wodonga and the offender taken into custody.
Despite being caught, he went back to the victim after being bailed on January 31.
The victim went missing from her residence the following day and stayed with the offender at a friend's house in Wodonga.
The man was arrested by Albury police members on February 15, and provided officers with an address where the girl could be found
They had been living together for 13 days.
The offending against the girl followed similar offences against his step sister in early 2021.
The pair started dating in March, raising the suspicions of family members.
The man denied anything had happened and refused to break up with the girl when she tried to do so.
"I told mum nothing happened," he said.
A letter was found in September of that year which revealed the offending.
"Thank you for being amazing sister slash girlfriend I cant wait to spend the rest of my life with you," the man had written.
Police were notified of the offending.
Judge Lyon noted the man had continued to offend against one of the girls despite being told by multiple people "keep your hands off her".
He noted the girl had been taken across state borders to continue their sexual relationship.
The court heard the community would benefit from the man, who has been in custody for more than 530 days, receiving treatment.
The matter will return to court on Friday.
"We've got a little way to go before I can work out what I'm going to do in this case," Judge Lyon said.
