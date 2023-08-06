Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redclilffe enhanced his growing reputation when he brought up the magical 100-goal milestone against Rutherglen on Saturday.
The man they call 'Reddie' needed four goals heading into the clash and booted seven to take his tally to 103 with two rounds remaining.
He notched the magical milestone during the third term.
Adding further merit to the performance, Redcliffe joined Marong's Brandyn Grenfell and Alvie's Dom Dare as the first players to reach the milestone in country Victoria on the weekend.
Redcliffe said the heavy conditions at Barkly Park on the weekend made the going tough for forwards.
"The ground was a heavy deck and I didn't kick a goal in the first quarter, so I was getting a bit nervous," Redcliffe said.
"Our coach Luke Hodgkin had a word in my ear at quarter time and said 'stop trying to think about it too much.'
"So I just tried to play my natural game and got there during the third term.
"The milestone means a lot to me personally and it still doesn't seem real to be honest.
"But I'm sure it will sink in over the next few days."
The 21-year-old has lived up to the hype to be averaging almost seven goals a game from 15-matches.
A crippling injury toll has robbed the Mountain Men of a potential finals berth this season who sit sixth with an 8-8 record with two rounds remaining.
Redcliffe has booted a whopping 45 goals more than Yackandandah's Nick Donaghey who is second on the goalkicking table to highlight why he is simply a class above in the TDFL.
"I would swap the goalkicking title for a finals berth in a heartbeat if it was possible," Redcliffe said.
Redcliffe, who boasts plenty of tattoos, celebrated the milestone with a few ales with his mates and a night on the town.
He didn't rule out the possibility of getting another tattoo to mark the occasion.
"I went to the Stump Hotel in Wodonga and the Albion Hotel in Albury to celebrate," he said.
"I won't lie, I'm nursing a bit of a hangover on Sunday.
"I'm definitely keen to get some more ink, so I might do something to mark the occasion but I don't know what or when yet."
Despite being a class above in the TDFL, Redcliffe said he has no regrets about joining the Mountain Men this season.
"I've enjoyed it this year and feel like playing under Luke Hodgkin and playing alongside a player the calibre of his brother, Jarrod, has been good for my development," he said.
"It's a good culture out there and a great bunch of blokes who get around and support you.
"It's a club that demands success and it's a pity that we got so many injuries this year and will miss finals.
"It's a good competition and those top-four sides are really strong and boast a lot of good players.
"I've found it hard to adjust with the amount of attention I cop from the opposition every week but that's football.
"But overall it's been a good change."
Redcliffe joins Trent Castles in an exclusive club in the TDFL as the only two players to kick a 100 goals in a season and not play finals in the past four decades.
He also revealed that his phone has been running hot during the season with clubs curious about his plans for next year.
Redcliffe is adamant he is going nowhere.
"I've had a fair few clubs ring me but I'm planning to stay at Mitta for another year," he said.
"I feel like I've got some unfinished business and want to play finals in the big white V."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.