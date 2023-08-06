The Border Mail
Mitta United's Ethan 'Reddie' Redcliffe notches magical 100-goal milestone against Rutherglen

By Brent Godde
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:31pm
Ethan Redcliffe has become the first player to reach 100 goals in the TDFL since Chiltern's Ricky Whitehead in 2019.
Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redclilffe enhanced his growing reputation when he brought up the magical 100-goal milestone against Rutherglen on Saturday.

