The Murray Bushrangers scored their best win of the year when Lavington's Jesse Hart kicked the match-winner on the siren yesterday.
Hart, the son of former outstanding Lavington defender Graham, had also been playing back all season, but was moved forward and drilled the shot from 50m in a stunning 11.9 (75) to 10.14 (74) upset of Calder at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
"Jess had a massive pre-season, but he's had a tough year since as he got injured in the second round and missed a handful of games and had to regain that fitness," coach Mark Brown explained.
"We had some discussions and he said he wasn't sure where he sat with it all, so we said we'll throw you forward and to kick a goal like that, sometimes footy gives you the perfect option, but not often it does."
Just eight days earlier, Bushies' coach Mark Brown had labelled the 79-point home loss against Eastern Ranges as disappointing as any during his time with the club.
The 15th placed home team started rank outsiders against the second-placed Cannons, but produced a stunning fightback after falling almost five goals behind in the fourth quarter.
The Bushies had won only two games heading into round 15.
"We look past that (the wins and losses) and look at the response in effort, method and intent, and that was just exceptional, so I'm really happy for the boys," Brown enthused.
Vice-captain Coby James, Nick Newton and Harry Hewitt were excellent, top AFL Draft contenders Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan had super second halves, while captain Mitch Way and Jack Whitlock (two goals) were also strong.
The Bushies now have a week off and will return against Dandenong on August 20.
The club has the final round bye, before tackling the Wildcard round in early September, the same weekend as the first week of Ovens and Murray finals.
