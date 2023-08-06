The inaugural Terry Socks it to Cancer drive has been another smash hit.
More than $10,000 has been pooled so far for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund - all through the work of Border region football and netball clubs.
And for the first time the Tallangatta and District Football League took part to do its bit on Saturday, August 5.
Bright pink socks and teams of yellow made for "a simple but effective way to raise some money for all the brilliant people working behind the scenes at the cancer centre".
League operations manager David Wink said supporting the cancer centre was an obvious fit given all clubs fell within the centre's catchment area.
"I don't think there would be anyone who hasn't been affected one way or another by cancer, whether that be personally, through a loved one or just somebody they know," he said.
"The socks are such a simple but effective way to raise some money for all the brilliant people working behind the scenes at the cancer centre."
Inspired by former Ovens and Murray champion Terry Greaves, who is undergoing treatment at the cancer centre for metastatic melanoma, the hope is to raise more than $20,000.
Mr Greaves said it was great to see everyone chipping in and he was hopeful the campaign would bring more awareness to smaller towns in the region.
"It's not just an Albury-based focused thing, It means everyone in the district, right out up to Mount Beauty, over to Bright, down to Mansfield and all those little clubs. It brings everyone into it," he said.
"Unfortunately, a lot of younger people are getting cancer now, so it's good to do it through the football netball clubs, so it gets a message out to the younger people as well, not just the middle-older generation.
"Everyone gets to hear about it."
The campaign kicked off with the Ovens and Murray Football and Netball League round on June 10, and has involved clubs from the Goulburn Valley and Picola football leagues.
The campaign is finishing up with the Hume Football Netball League wearing the socks throughout August and the Ovens and King league hosting its round on August 19.
Donations to Terry Socks it to Cancer can be made at bit.ly/terrysocks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.