The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta and District Football League takes part in Terry Socks it fundraiser

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 6 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Ovens and Murray champion Terry Greaves with Mitta United's Lachlan Netherwood, Thurgoona netballer Mardi Nicholson and Tallangatta and District Football League operations manager David Wink. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former Ovens and Murray champion Terry Greaves with Mitta United's Lachlan Netherwood, Thurgoona netballer Mardi Nicholson and Tallangatta and District Football League operations manager David Wink. Picture by Mark Jesser

The inaugural Terry Socks it to Cancer drive has been another smash hit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.