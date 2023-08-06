Xander Van Bergen scored one of the goals of the season in Wangaratta's 3-1 win away to Albury City on Sunday.
Van Bergen's screamer from 25 yards gave City keeper Lachie James absolutely no chance as the midfielder's first-time strike whistled into the top corner in first-half stoppage-time.
That put City 2-0 up after Adam Greaves had opened the scoring and although NSW Country representative Ben Sredojevic came off the bench to halve the deficit late on, Dan Kelly's 22nd goal of the season ensured Wangaratta travelled back down the highway with all three points.
"We could scare some sides," Wangaratta assistant coach Terry Masters said with finals now just three weeks away.
"We've beaten United and we've beaten Cobram - and we weren't at our strongest then.
"When it comes down to a 90-minute game, anything could happen."
Wangaratta came into the game without their first-choice centre-half pairing of Stoycho Ivanov and Alex Pitt but were rarely troubled in the first half at Jelbart Park.
The first real chance either side created led to the opener, 18-year-old Greaves doing well to head home Ethan Whiley's left-wing cross at the near post.
James saved well from a City corner moments later and then produced a flying stop to deny Kelly after the Englishman had turned smartly inside the box.
But he was left helpless by Van Bergen's blockbuster which sent Wangaratta into the half-time break full of confidence.
The home side needed to find something from somewhere and they pushed the Devils back after the restart.
But good chances came and went, Rhys Carty heading over from Seb Berkhout's terrific cross and Paris Maw unable to force the ball beyond Jaxon Osmotherly when David Samiec picked him out in the six-yard box.
Rhyss Scipione fired straight at Osmotherly moments later and City should have been made to pay for their profligacy when Oscar O'Keeffe ran 50 yards to the byline and squared for Kelly, who made a poor connection in front of goal.
City looked to have set up a grandstand finish, however, when Carty lobbed the onrushing Osmotherly and the imposing Sredojevic, 15, helped the ball over the line.
But just three minutes later, Wangaratta killed the game with the move of the match.
O'Keeffe spread play wide for substitute Jack Whiley and his wonderfully inviting cross was powered in off the underside of the bar by Kelly's thumping header.
Samiec went close in stoppage-time but Osmotherly got fingertips to his long-range piledriver.
"We worked hard and we had a few really young boys out there today," Masters said.
"Xander was one of our best, in between the lines and Oscar played probably his best game for the year. He was a bit more creative, taking players on, things he can do which he hasn't done.
"Scoring goals is the part Xander's added to his game.
"If you've got a midfielder who can score goals, that's gold.
"They played some good football as well, it was a fairly even game, it certainly wasn't 3-1 us doing it easy.
"The second goal for us took a little bit of the anxiety out of it and getting the goal straight away after they scored...
"They could quite easily have run over the top of us because they looked a little bit fitter than us and they were starting to go at us.
"At the start of the second half, our composure wasn't that good, we were panicking a little bit but we started to calm it down and I thought we played the game out quite well in the end."
