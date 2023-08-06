The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

One dead in Hume Highway truck, car collision at Coolac

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
August 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hume Highway drivers were diverted through the Mingay rest area as police investigated a fatal crash on Sunday. Picture by Google Earth
Hume Highway drivers were diverted through the Mingay rest area as police investigated a fatal crash on Sunday. Picture by Google Earth

A person has died in a crash north of Gundagai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.