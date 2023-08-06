The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stripped Volkswagen taken to quiet Wodonga site and torched

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Volkswagen was likely towed out to Felltimber Creek Road before being offloaded and set on fire on Sunday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The Volkswagen was likely towed out to Felltimber Creek Road before being offloaded and set on fire on Sunday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Police are investigating an arson incident involving a stripped out Volkswagen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.