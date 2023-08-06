Stripped Volkswagen taken to quiet Wodonga site and torched

Police are investigating an arson incident involving a stripped out Volkswagen.
Fire crews were called to the burning vehicle shell about 12.30am on Sunday.
The vehicle, which was missing an engine, transmission, wheels and other parts, was likely towed to Felltimber Creek Road in Wodonga before being dumped.
The fire occurred near the mountain bike area car park, which has had a spate of vehicle fires in recent months and years.
"The car has been stripped," Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said.
"Investigators are still to determine the origin of the vehicle.
"At this stage the fire is being treated as suspicious.
"If anyone was in the area and saw the car, which may have been on a trailer before being dumped, or saw a Volkswagen in someone's backyard which has been moved, they can contact us."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.