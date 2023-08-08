MOUNTAIN biker Roger Derrick knows every blade of grass on Klings Hill in West Wodonga.
Having ridden the hill for a decade, the Parklands Albury-Wodonga volunteer is equally passionate about restoring natural corridors in the area.
"There are many others in the mountain biking community who share my interest in environmental repair and future planning," he said.
"Klings Hill mountain bike trails have drawn a lot of attention, with people travelling long distances to ride the trails, especially the iconic Rock 'n' Roller trail."
Border residents, including mountain bike riders, rolled up their sleeves and donned their gloves on Sunday for a community planting morning near that trail, just ahead of Landcare Week (August 7-13).
The annual celebration of Landcare acknowledges the Australians who are restoring, enhancing and protecting the natural environment in their community.
Wodonga Urban Landcare's Network facilitator Jo Vincent said the focus of the planting day was to create connectivity between remnant patches along a tributary of Felltimber Creek, planting native trees and tall shrubs interspersed with smaller shrubs and grasses.
"These will provide a corridor for native birds and animals including endangered squirrel gliders to travel along," she said.
Five hundred seedlings that replicate existing species were planted across the site.
"Being indigenous to the area, they should survive and grow well; in spring we'll be removing willows, a significant environmental weed, downstream from the planting site," Ms Vincent said.
These works form part of the Healthy Rivers Program that improves habitat by re-establishing and protecting remnant native vegetation, which will improve water quality and river health.
The planting morning included a walk and talk with naturalist Karen Retra, focused on frogs, fungi, flora and fauna of the area.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.