DRESSES, books and a saddle from World War I are artefacts that the administrators of Chiltern's Athenaeum Museum are aiming to protect through a new fundraising campaign.
The 1866 building, in the town's main street has been undergoing a $278,687 restoration since 2021, but that works does not extend to the installation of a climate control system.
As a result, the museum's committee co-chairs Viv Burnett and Maureen Everitt have launched a drive to raise $80,000 to $100,000 for the environmental measure.
"If we can't manage temperature and humidity in the building the collection is no better than before, so we're very keen to raise money for the climate control system while the restorations goes on," Ms Burnett said.
"We understand the climate control system can be located in the roof cavity, with ducting, without affecting the Heritage Victoria listing."
The museum, which also once acted as a town hall and library, is home to an array of Chiltern's history and big variations in atmospheric conditions may harm the state of precious goods.
"We've got a large book collection, the Balsarini saddle, which is a saddle used in the Lighthorse brigade in the First World War, that could be affected by mould, and we've got a number of historic textiles, lots of gowns and dresses and suits and embroidery."
Aspects include repairing brickwork, installing an underfloor ventilation system, adding rooftop solar panels and insulation, fixing windows and peeling back paint on the facade and restoring it.
The council has set a completion date of September 30 but the co-chairs are uncertain if that will be met.
"The Athenaeum actually draws people to the town, so the town is missing out on a lot of dollars as tourists aren't coming in," Ms Everitt said.
Ms Burnett added: "It's been very difficult to see it closed for this long but we're focussed on the outcome and the outcome is get the building restored properly and to have the inside environment that is optimum for an historic collection."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said if the council sought funding for a climate control system it was likely to add to the completion date.
She also said an original plan to have a cheaper version of a temperature management set-up had been deemed insufficient to meet Heritage Victoria requirements.
Neverthess, Cr Price said: "The Athenaeum is much loved and I think they should have good success with that (fundraising campaign)."
Its first event was a literary afternoon at Chiltern's old courthouse which saw stories of 1873 told and $1000 go into the coffers.
Proceeds from Chiltern Antiques Fair in late August, a high tea on October 15 and a Chiltern market day will also go towards the climate system.
Donations can be made directly to the museum through WAW Chiltern with the BSB 803070 and the account number 100055579 or dropped at the Chiltern post office.
