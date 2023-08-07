A BRIGHT distillery has taken out a coveted award for its gin in prestigious national awards.
Reed & Co Distillery won a trophy for its NEO gin in the Best New World/ Contemporary Gin category at the Royal Melbourne Australian Distilled Spirits Awards 2023.
NEO New World Dry Gin also won gold in the biggest category of the awards.
Co-owners Hamish Nugent and Rachel Reed welcomed the award.
"We are so grateful for the recognition amongst our peers, but beyond that, it encourages discovery and trial for people who may not have tried a Reed & Co Distillery spirit yet," Ms Reed said.
"NEO began as a passion project to showcase locally grown Japanese botanicals in a spirit that we wanted to enjoy ourselves, but always, the hope is that others enjoy it just as much.
"It is really why we do this."
NEO exhibits flavours of yuzu, floral Juniper, shincha green tea, strawberry and shiso.
Reed & Co Distillery also scored bronze for its Saint Juni in the London Dry Gin category and silver for its Bitter Clara Aromatic Bitters in the Bitter Liqueur category.
Yackandandah's Backwoods Distilling Co won gold for its Rye Whisky (White Oak) in the Grain Whisky category of the awards.
It also scored silver for its Single Malt Whisky (White Oak) and Single Malt Whisky (Red Gum Smoked) as well as bronze for its Single Malt Whisky (Chardy/Smoked).
It bagged bronze for its High Country Gin and Muscat Gin.
Beechworth venture Billson's Brewery scored silver for its George's Dry Gin, 2022 Christmas Gin, Pink Gin and Pure Spring Vodka and bronze for Alfred's Peculiar Gin, Last St Reserve Gin and Cherry Bitters Billson's Beverages.
Rutherglen's Three Chain Road Rare Muscat Gin also gained silver.
