Competitors have taken their final bows with the wrapping up of the annual Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod.
Hundreds of keen entrants from across the Border and North East battled it out in a range of categories for several weeks, beginning on July 16.
Colourful, glittery characters and dance costumes were showcased in the last day of competition on Sunday, August 6, with it summed up as a "great way to end the season".
Albury-Wodonga highland dance teacher Deanne Burr said it "melts my heart" seeing all the performers get into the groove.
"By the end of the season, everyone is quite friendly, and it's like a reunion," she said.
Ms Burr said there was a wide range of dances being performed by her students.
"We had 28 enter, which was pretty good for our country club," she said.
"We had people travel from far and wide and there were local dancers too."
She said what put a spin to their section this year was the category for male dancers, which "was nice to watch".
"Our premier dancer did not disappoint, and the little kids were quite cute," she said.
"We even had a sell-out audience which was fantastic."
Ms Burr said the committee was already working on next year's program and hoped it would pick up more volunteers to lighten the load.
"It's always the case that there are more jobs to do than people to do them, so if anyone wants to join us you're more than welcome," she said.
