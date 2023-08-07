Paul Knobloch has performed across the world, dancing with such renowned companies as the English National Ballet and Alonzo King LINES Ballet in San Francisco.
He has also taught everywhere from the Sydney Dance Company to the Bangarra Dance Theatre and now, Murray Youth Performing Arts in South Albury.
This was part of a special treat for Border dancers who received a hefty dose of inspiration through a visit by The Australian Ballet at the weekend, including a masterclass by Knobloch.
Musical theatre teacher Rebecca Koroneos said there was "huge excitement" that the crew stopped into Albury.
"We are proud to be able to offer The Australian Ballet our studio spaces for their classes and rehearsals ahead of their performances at the Albury Entertainment Centre," Ms Koroneos said.
"It is so lovely to have The Australian Ballet visit rural areas so our students have the opportunity to see them perform."
Ms Koroneos said the school was fortunate to have a free choreographic workshop on site so upcoming students could walk away with some new skills.
"Students were keen to take up this opportunity," she said.
"The class was close to home and provided access to a very high level of ballet instruction, which complements the work they do every week with their dedicated teachers."
Ms Koroneos said what made this even more significant was the masterclass with Knobloch.
"We like to give many experiences that support the training our dancers receive," she said.
Ms Koroneos said it had been "an amazing opportunity for local dancers in the region".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.