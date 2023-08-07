Record numbers flocked to the 39th Rand Public School P&C Association football-netball development carnival on Sunday.
Almost 1000 youngsters, representing 95 teams, descended on the town to compete in four grades of netball and three grades of football.
Players came not just from the Albury-Wodonga region but as far afield as Holbrook, Lockhart, Deniliquin, Tungamah and Rennie.
A huge effort by the P&C, with assistance from community volunteers, made the day possible at the school which is home to just 30 students.
"This is the one thing which puts Rand on the map," committeeman Chris Kreutzberger said.
"We're a small community with a small volunteer base so to be able to have an event like this, where people walk away knowing their children have had a fantastic time, that's the reason you do it.
"The satisfaction is in developing people's skills but also having a great day and bringing communities together.
"We had a good spread of winners and the coaches were fantastic in the way they helped with the development of the kids.
"We had a wide variety of children, from some who were playing in their first carnival to others who had been there three or four times.
"Our First Aid officer basically did nothing all day, which is a reflection on how the games were umpired, looking after the children and promoting good football skills.
"Tungamah won the under-8 and under-12 football while the under-10 grade was taken out by Lavington Silver.
In the netball, Tiger Cubs were crowned U9 winners and Lavington Panthers Teal and Tungamah Bears claimed victory in the U11 Pool A and Pool B respectively.
Rennie were the U13 netball champions and the U15 grade was won by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
"The day went fantastically well," netball co-ordinator Amanda McCall said.
"We had 460 netballers playing in 51 teams, which beat last year's record by six teams.
"We have such a wide range of teams that come; it's not just Hume League teams, we have Yarrawonga teams come over and some from as far as Tungamah and each year we're getting more Albury indoor teams so word is spreading.
"The kids absolutely love the day and they look forward to it.
"From today, they're ready for next year!
"We had to cap our numbers this year, we got to the point where we actually had to start a waiting list because we couldn't accept any more teams.
"That's a first for us; we had 88 teams last year and this year it was 95.
"It's so rewarding to out on an event like this.
"You look around the school and the sports ground and there's people everywhere.
"You just feel so fulfilled that you're able to do this for the kids and giving them a real grassroots sense of football and netball.
"We're not playing for sheep stations, we're all about development.
"One of the coaches said she'd never seen kids play on grass courts before but they had the most amazing day.
"Just hearing words like that, it's something simple but at the same time it's such an amazing thing that we can do for the kids."
