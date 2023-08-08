OUR SAY: Legacy's torch still burning bright after 100 years of care

Look up the word legacy in a dictionary and you may find mention of a gift, a bequest, something handed down from one person or group to another.
Or it could describe a legacy as being the long-lasting impact of particular events or actions that took place in the past, or of a person's life.
Starting from a battlefield promise to a dying mate, the Australian organisation supports the families left behind when the ultimate sacrifice is made.
Volunteers known as Legatees fulfil this important role, stepping in to help those whose lives have been affected by their loved one's service.
Robin Patterson fully felt the honour of being the first Border torchbearer, saying "it was a lay down misere, I couldn't say no and I'm glad I didn't".
