The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: Legacy's torch still burning bright after 100 years of care

By Editorial
August 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legacy patron Claire Patterson and Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren cut the ribbon to start the Albury-Wodonga leg of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Legacy patron Claire Patterson and Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren cut the ribbon to start the Albury-Wodonga leg of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Look up the word legacy in a dictionary and you may find mention of a gift, a bequest, something handed down from one person or group to another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.