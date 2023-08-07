Man in custody following Benalla hit and run, boy still critical

A Benalla man is in custody after a hit and run incident on Friday night, August 4.
A 16-year-old boy was crossing Bridge Street when he was struck by a four-wheel-drive utility about 9.20pm.
The driver did not stop the damaged vehicle and left the area.
The injured boy was flown to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Monday.
Police have revealed a Benalla man, 23, is in custody.
Investigators from the Major Collision Investigation Unit said the man was assisting with inquiries.
He had not been charged as of 2pm on Monday, August 7.
