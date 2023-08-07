The Border Mail
Man in custody following Benalla hit and run, boy still critical

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:11pm
The Benalla man is in police custody. File photo
A Benalla man is in custody after a hit and run incident on Friday night, August 4.

