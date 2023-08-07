Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin has leapt to the defence of his star foward Ethan Redcliffe in the wake of stinging criticism from rival supporters that he only dominates against inferior opposition.
Hodgkin revealed that Redcliffe had copped plenty of flak on social media as well as from opposition supporters on match-day that he was simply a 'flat-track bully.'
"Reddie has in my opinion copped some unwarranted attention on social media and on game day from spectators over the fence," Hodgkin said.
"Opposition players like getting into him, especially when you play those better sides.
"Most of it centres around that he is a flat track bully and only kicks bags of goals against the bottom sides.
"Which is a bit of a myth really and I don't understand where it comes from.
"I understand when you are the leading goalkicker in the competition that you are going to cop some extra attention both physically and a bit of sledging.
"Ethan and I have spoken about that on numerous occasions.
"I've explained to Reddie that If you want to be good and put yourself out there and be successful, people will always try to take you down.
"You just have to try to block it out and I think he has done a pretty good job dealing with all the attention considering he is only a 21-year-old kid.
"It wouldn't be easy for a young fella to deal with some of the things he cops but his performances indicate otherwise."
The most recent players to kick more than 100 goals in the TDFL include Ricky Whitehead (125), Trent Castles (111), Guy Telford (126), Daniel Bradshaw (101) and Peter Cook (120).
Hodgkin said Redcliffe was a different player to those five forwards who played predominantly out of the goal square.
"Reddie is very different to what your traditional 100-goal full-forward looks like," Hodgkin said.
"I guess he is more of a hybrid forward who can play anywhere and plays up the ground a lot more than most.
"Sometimes we put him on a wing, just to change things up.
"That's part of the reason why he is so challenging to match-up on.
"Certainly in my opinion he would be a much more dangerous proposition if we had a dominant key forward in attack beside him to take some pressure off him.
"Ethan's strength isn't to bomb it on his head and let him win the ball one-on-one.
"It's more his leading patterns where he runs up the ground and then back and puts the defenders in challenging positions where he can find some space and weave his magic."
Redcliffe has now booted 103 goals with two rounds remaining.
His nearest rival on the goalkicking table is Yackandandah's Nick Donaghey who has 58.
"If it is so easy to kick goals against the bottom sides, why doesn't everybody do it?," Hodgkin said.
"I think it shows against the really good sides who come out with a clear game plan focussed on how to stop 'Reddie'.
"At times we have seen multiple defenders go to him to try and block his space.
"It probably took me as coach six weeks to work out the best way to utilise him.
"I think if you look at his performances against the good sides, bar one or two weeks where he has struggled but other than that he has been exceptional."
Redcliffe became the first Blue to notch 100-goals since Shaun Harper in 2005 during a golden era for the club after winning four consecutive flags from 2004-07.
Alan Bongetti also topped the ton in 1986 which coincided with another premiership for the Blues.
Hodgkin said being able to kick a ton in a side that will most likely miss finals, added further merit to Redcliffe's outstanding season.
"Reddie is a freak and probably every second week he does something that amazes you," he said.
"When he gets on a roll, to his credit he thrives on a bit of attention.
"The crowd can get into him and he gives a bit back.
"He's certainly not shy and I guess that's why he's got beach blonde hair and bright orange footy boots.
"So he brings a bit of attention to himself in that regard.
"A couple of weeks ago against Dederang he put on a clinic in the third quarter and kicked a couple from the boundary where you just shook your head in disbelief.
"He's a bit like Buddy Franklin at times and can do some freakish things."
So can 'Reddie' defy history and claim the Barton medal which is traditionally won by a midfielder?
"I have no idea and forwards traditionally don't poll well," Hodgkin said.
"Sometimes you see a forward kick 10 or 15 snags and only get one vote.
"He is probably different to your typical forward where he gets up the ground and gets a few extra possessions and the umpires attention.
"He's had five games where he has kicked at least over 10 goals where he should poll.
"Time we tell I guess."
