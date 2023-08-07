The Border Mail
Luke Hodgkin defends criticism from rivals of goalkicing ace Ethan Redcliffe

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 7 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:26pm
Star Mitta United forward Ethan Redcliffe cops plenty of abuse from rival clubs most weekends.
Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin has leapt to the defence of his star foward Ethan Redcliffe in the wake of stinging criticism from rival supporters that he only dominates against inferior opposition.

