18-year-old created licence in other man's name to keep driving sister to school

A teenager who panicked about looking after his sister when he lost his licence and then had his mother return to Kenya created a new licence in another man's name.
Abdul Saleh Seleman managed to get hold of the physical driver's licence of a man who lived in Springdale Heights.
He then used this licence to create a Services NSW account and, from there, a digital licence - with his photograph, but the other man's name and address.
The 18-year-old's ruse came unstuck when he was found to be not wearing a seat belt properly after police stopped him for a routine breath test in Mate Street, Albury, on May 13.
Saleh Seleman, Albury Local Court was told on Monday, August 7, did not have the belt over his shoulder, though it was over his lap.
Police issued him with an infringement notice and he went on his way.
But paperwork for the road rule breach was sent to the man whose identity he had used for the digital driver's licence.
The man knew it wasn't his so immediately contacted Revenue NSW, explaining he wasn't the driver and that he had been in Melbourne at the time.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client moved to Australia four years ago.
At the time of his offending, in late May, his mother had returned to Kenya and the responsibility for looking after his younger sister, including driving her to school, rested with the Lavington teenager.
Saleh Seleman's provisional licence was suspended through the loss of demerit points when he was twice detected speeding, at 30kmh and 45kmh above the speed limit, on October 2, 2022.
Mr Moody said the offences were committed within the context of the stress placed on Saleh Seleman, who was a shift worker at McDonald's at the time, in "continuing to provide for the family" in the absence of his mother.
"He knows he's done wrong ... to keep on the road," he said.
Saleh Seleman pleaded guilty to drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, driver or rider state false name or home address, licence suspended state false name on application and knowingly produce false or misleading document.
Regarding the misleading document charge, prosecutor Sergeant Kayla Borchert said it was "not an insignificant example of such an offence".
Ms McLaughlin said this matter was "highly concerning" and clearly the most serious of the four charges.
Nevertheless, given his very young age she was prepared not to impose a conviction on the more serious final two charges, sentencing Saleh Seleman to an 18-month conditional release order.
For the two traffic-related counts Saleh Seleman was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Police told the court that after the other man complained about the infringement notice, police began an investigation into Saleh Seleman.
They established that the car was registered in his name so, on June 7, went to Saleh Seleman's home.
He told them his name was Abdul, then provided an Australian immigration card to prove his identity.
Saleh Seleman made full admissions to providing a digital licence in someone else's name, and that he also logged into the Services NSW account he created, on June 6, to pay the seat belt fine.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.