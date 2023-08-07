The Border Mail
Lavington teen struggled with 'stress' of providing for his family after mum left

By Albury Court
August 7 2023 - 7:00pm
18-year-old created licence in other man's name to keep driving sister to school
A teenager who panicked about looking after his sister when he lost his licence and then had his mother return to Kenya created a new licence in another man's name.

