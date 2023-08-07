REFLECTING the easing of COVID on the Border, Albury Wodonga Health has taken two major steps at its hospitals.
The organisation has dropped a blanket requirement for visitors to wear masks and it is removing the tent erected alongside the emergency department at Wodonga hospital to meet COVID distancing requirements.
The change to the donning of masks follows Albury Wodonga Health downgrading its infection control to Level 0 across all its sites.
That is the lowest rating out of a four-tier system, with Albury Wodonga Health having previously been at Level 2 before the downgrading.
It comes as the health service reported on Monday August 7, 2023, it had no patients with COVID after having consistently had two to three in recent times.
The changes to the mask wearing means visitors to Albury and Wodonga hospitals no longer need to cover their noses and mouths while in non-clinical areas such as the foyers, corridors and canteens.
The face shields will still be required when seeing patients in wards as well as surgical and other clinical areas.
Masks will remain available at reception for visitors and individuals are free to wear them throughout the premises.
The move by Albury Wodonga Health follows Northeast Health Wangaratta making mask changes in June.
Then, that public hospital swapped from N95 to surgical masks for visitors.
They are also not required to cover-up in non-clinical areas such as the canteen and foyer.
Limits on visitor numbers and hours continue to operate at Wangaratta to aid physical distancing and patient recuperation and recovery.
Albury Wodonga Health has no overall visitor restrictions but limits can apply on individual wards as deemed appropriate.
Meanwhile, the marquee at Wodonga hospital, outside the emergency department in Vermont Street, will be decommissioned from next Tuesday.
Described as screening tent, the structure was erected in mid-2020 to allow for social distancing with patients and staff as part of COVID requirements.
It has since seen around 75,000 patients pass through and countless COVID RAT tests conducted.
The tent, which was provided by hire company Barlens, is expected to be removed by the end of next week with Albury Wodonga Health putting measures in place to ensure patients are shielded from those taking down the marquee.
A similar structure outside the Albury hospital was removed when construction work began on the new emergency department at that campus.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.