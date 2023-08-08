The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW Premier Chris Minns answers question about visiting Albury

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Premier Chris Minns says Albury is on his list of places to visit, but he cannot say when he will be in the Border city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.