NSW Premier Chris Minns says Albury is on his list of places to visit, but he cannot say when he will be in the Border city.
The Labor Party leader made his first trip to the Riverina as the state's leader on Sunday and Monday this week.
Mr Minns was in Wagga on Sunday and in Leeton and Griffith on Monday.
While in Griffith to open a bypass road for heavy vehicles, Mr Minns was asked when he would be visiting Albury.
"I'd love to come to Albury," Mr Minns replied.
"I don't have a date but generally speaking on non sitting weeks we get to one part of regional NSW every other week, so we'll put it on the list and be there soon."
Mr Minns travels through the Riverina follow NSW Health Minister Ryan Park also visiting the electorate of Independent member for Murray Helen Dalton and being asked when he would visit Albury.
If Mr Minns, who was elected premier in March, does visit it will be the first official visit by a NSW Labor party leader in more than a decade.
Despite then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian visiting multiple times amid COVID restrictions, when Albury was battered by the impact of Border lockdowns, Mr Minns as Opposition leader never came to the city.
His long-term predecessors dating back to 2011, John Robertson, Luke Foley and Jodi McKay, also failed to visit Albury while leading Labor in Opposition.
Albury MP Justin Clancy, who hosted visits by his Liberal colleagues and then premiers Ms Berejiklian and Dominic Perrotet, said he would like to see Mr Minns on the Border.
"I'd certainly welcome the Premier visiting the Albury region," Mr Clancy said.
"For him to come to Wagga is good to see we would be happy to see him come further south and into the Border region."
Mr Minns visited a building company and the base hospital while in Wagga before opening an industrial bypass road and announcing a $2 million investment in MND research at Griffith.
