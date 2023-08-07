Volunteers have been left frustrated after another break-in at the Wodonga Athletics Club.
The Victoria Cross Parade venue was targeted on Saturday night or Sunday morning, August 5 or 6.
Entry was forced and confectionery stolen.
Secretary Anthea Mulholland said there had been multiple previous break-ins, and an incident two or three weeks ago where a sparkler bomb was set off.
The latest incident impacted Sunday's competition as police attended and volunteers assessed the damage.
"It's not fair for the kids, they have to miss out," she said.
"Those responsible broke both front doors and the canteen doors.
"They will be a few thousand dollars worth at least.
"We'll be looking at installing CCTV and a different security door for the clubrooms."
The offenders, who are thought to be youths, also smashed lights.
Ms Mulholland said the damage could have led to someone being electrocuted as electrical wires were exposed.
"There were live wires there," she said.
"They could have received a serious injury.
"We'd much rather they put their energy in on the track, rather than damaging the clubrooms in the middle of the night."
Ms Mulholland took the unique step of inviting those involved to come down and take part in the club.
"They could spend a day with us doing competitions and meeting other kids, rather than doing things that could be quite dangerous," she said.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said police were investigating the matter.
"It's concerning," he said.
"It's disappointing someone has gone and broken into the site.
"It's a community business and it's a soft target.
"I'd ask anyone with information about what occurred to get in contact with me."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
