A man charged over a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy south of Wagga has been found not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.
It took a Wagga District Court jury just 12 minutes on Monday to deliver its verdict in the case against John Henry Obst, who was facing trial over the fatal single-vehicle crash on Holbrook Road near Mangoplah in 2021.
Obst, from Lavington, was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death (drive in a manner dangerous) and one count of negligent driving occasioning death following the crash.
Obst was driving to Wagga about 12.15pm on October 2, 2021, when his Mitsubishi Triton left the road and hit a tree south of Mangoplah, leading to the death of his six-year-old passenger.
Following the crash, he allegedly told police he had fallen asleep.
On Monday, jurors returned a verdict of not guilty to the dangerous driving occasioning death charge.
The day began with the prosecution and defence outlining their closing arguments over the key elements of the case.
These were namely whether Obst was driving dangerously at the time of impact and whether he had the honest and reasonable belief it was safe to drive at the time of the crash.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr appealed to jurors' emotions, noting it was a "tragic case" that resulted in the death of a six-year-old boy. However, he also appealed to common sense.
"[Obst] made a decision ... to push on even though he had already [dozed off once]," Mr Kerr said.
"He put himself and other road users in danger by making that decision."
Mr Kerr argued the crash was "preventable ... [and] didn't have to happen".
The crown prosecutor also sought to cast doubt on evidence by expert witness traffic engineer Fred Schnerring, who argued there were hardly any suitable places to stop on the several kilometres of Holbrook Road leading up to the crash site.
Counsel for the defence Matt Fordham told jurors the most important person in the trial was the six-year-old passenger who lost his life in the crash.
Mr Fordham made the case to jurors that stopping for a nap on the side of the road before Mangoplah may not have been a safe option for the boy, arguing the possibility he could have gotten out of the vehicle while Obst was asleep and been exposed to the dangers of traffic.
Referring to dash cam footage taken earlier this year of the route Obst took, Mr Fordham drew attention to the playground at Mangoplah, describing a fence dividing it from the road which only had a 50km/h limit.
"You might think that a safer place to stop and rest," he said.
Mr Fordham also described Obst as an "honest man with no prior convictions".
Judge Pauline David told jurors they must only find Obst guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death if the Crown had proven the key elements of that charge beyond reasonable doubt.
"In a criminal trial, there is one ultimate issue: Has the Crown proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt," Judge David said.
"Under our system of law your verdict must be unanimous."
After 12 minutes of deliberations away from the court room, the jury returned to find Obst not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.
The matter returns to court on Tuesday, August 8.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
