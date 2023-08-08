News that her family's beloved missing pet deer is dead has left a Jindera woman "heartbroken".
Albury police said three-legged Rudie was last seen on Sunday, August, 7, about 6pm.
Ms Petts revealed Rudie had not survived in a Facebook post on Monday about 8.30pm.
"We have been notified that Rudie has sadly passed away," she said.
"He brought us so much joy over the last eight years, and he was such a fighter.
"He lived the best life."
Ms Petts said they were still waiting to find out exactly what happened to Rudie and so for now had to leave everything in the hands of police.
She told The Border Mail, they were devastated knowing Rudie was not coming home, but "appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers for Rudie".
"We know all how much he was loved by everyone in the community," she said.
Murray River Police District officers are continuing to investigate.
Ms Petts' parents, Michelle and Ken Petts, had woken in the early hours to find Rudie missing, a blood trail making his owners suspect he might have been shot.
Following initial inquiries, police believe a car was driven to the property on Sunday about 11.30pm to 11.45pm.
Ms Petts said "Rudie the reindeer" had his own Instagram page with more than 18,000 followers and was well-known around Australia for his personality and big heart.
