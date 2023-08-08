The Border Mail
Rudie the reindeer dies after being taken from family property

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 8 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Rudie the deer was just a few days old when he was rescued by Miranda Petts. He had to get his front leg amputated after being in an accident, but "that never deterred him," Ms Petts says. Picture supplied
Rudie the deer was just a few days old when he was rescued by Miranda Petts. He had to get his front leg amputated after being in an accident, but "that never deterred him," Ms Petts says. Picture supplied

News that her family's beloved missing pet deer is dead has left a Jindera woman "heartbroken".

