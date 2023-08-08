A cardboard box manufacturing company expects its first regional factory in Wodonga to be operational with plenty of staff by October.
Opal general manager Chris Daly said there would be ample opportunities for people looking for employment "for roles across production, safety, quality and maintenance" once the facility is fully operational.
"Wodonga was specifically selected for the new facility due to its central location in eastern Australia," Mr Daly said.
"And to meet growing customer demand for recyclable cardboard packaging.
"The facility will provide growth opportunities, support regional jobs and secure new customers for Opal."
"The location offers the opportunity to supply a wide range of fresh produce providers, growers, FMCG and manufacturing industries," he said.
The site was developed in two stages. Stage one was the construction of the fibre packaging facility, which will have a total footprint of around 55,000 square metres. It will have solar panels and water harvesting capability and will produce cardboard boxes for packaging fruit and produce, cereal and meat distribution.
And stage two had plans to expand the facility's supply capacity to meet growing customer demand.
Mr Daly said the site would further enhance its services to key customers and markets in the eastern states.
The $140 million construction is being built by Zauner Construction and is on track to open in October.
