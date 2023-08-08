The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Logic industrial estate welcomes Opal in October

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:48am, first published August 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opal general manager Mr Chris Daly says the corrugated cardboard packaging factory at the Logic Wodonga industrial estate is on track to finish in October. Picture supplied
Opal general manager Mr Chris Daly says the corrugated cardboard packaging factory at the Logic Wodonga industrial estate is on track to finish in October. Picture supplied

A cardboard box manufacturing company expects its first regional factory in Wodonga to be operational with plenty of staff by October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.