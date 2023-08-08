The Border Mail
Clint Brunnenmeyer appointed coach of Bullioh for 2024

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 8 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:40pm
Bullioh's new coach Clint Brunnenmeyer. Picture by Mark Jesser
Clint Brunnenmeyer will coach Bullioh next year.

