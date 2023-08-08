Clint Brunnenmeyer will coach Bullioh next year.
The 38-year-old former Lavington and Howlong player takes charge of a Bulldogs side which finished third in the four-team Upper Murray League this season.
Brunnenmeyer brings vast experience to Bullioh, having played and coached in multiple states before returning to Howlong in an assistant coaching capacity four years ago.
"I was definitely keen to coach again," he said.
"I've had a year off from being involved with coaching so when it popped up, I thought I'd have a look into it and it seemed like the right fit.
"A year off gets you feeling excited about doing it again.
"I went out and watched a game the other week.
"You hear a lot of stories about the type of footy out there and I'd never actually watched a game until then.
"It was a bit better than I expected, to tell you the truth.
"I watched Tumbarumba versus Bullioh and it was a good standard of footy."
Bullioh defeated Corryong in the first round of finals on Saturday but club president Shayne Ried is looking further ahead and is confident Brunnenmeyer will drive the club forward.
"We're absolutely delighted to secure Clint as coach for next season," Ried said.
"He brings an extensive coaching resume, a great playing record and he has a vast contact list so we're very much looking forward to having a great end to season 2023 and we're excited about season 2024.
"Having Clint locked away takes the pressure off.
"We've already started recruiting for next season."
Bullioh, whose last senior premiership came in 2019, finished the home-and-away season with a 6-6 record.
"Hopefully I can bring some success to the club," Brunnenmeyer said.
"They're in a strong position anyway; numbers at the footy club are brilliant.
"I couldn't believe they had seven on the bench and lent 'Tumba' a few blokes too.
"So when you've got numbers like that, the club's going in the right direction.
"Hopefully I can change a few things here and there and get them back to where they want to be.
"They've got the nucleus of what they need there, so hopefully I can change a couple of structures here and there and maybe land a recruit or two but I don't think too much needs to be changed.
"They've got a lot of good young kids running around in the twos to hopefully we can build from within - although a recruit here or there never hurts."
Ried shares Brunnenmeyer's enthusiasm for the future of the Bulldogs.
"The club's in a very prosperous position," Ried said.
"We've got a great playing list in the seniors and fantastic numbers right through the seconds, which something we've worked very hard at for a long period of time.
"We're in a fantastic financial position as well.
"We have a new female-friendly pavilion that will be built over the off-season, which is $420,000 worth of funding.
"We're ecstatic about that.
"We'll have a purpose-built female-friendly building over at the netball alongside our brand new netball courts which will have change rooms, toilets and will allow us to have undercover shelter right along the edge of the netball courts and adjoining the football ground so you'll be able to spectate both football and netball under cover.
"There will be a social room attached to that as well so it's wonderful news."
After leaving Lavington, Brunnenmeyer spent 2011 with Tyntynder in the Central Murray League before heading to Western Australia for a stint with Kalgoorlie Railways.
He won the Goldfield League premiership in 2012 and 2014 before continuing the run of success with back-to-back QFA premierships at Mayne Tigers in Brisbane.
"The whole idea was to get out of the Albury area for a bit, travel and play a bit of footy," Brunnenmeyer said.
"It worked out well and I've had a lot of success interstate.
"It was an unbelievable experience and the weather in Brisbane is a lot better in footy season too!"
Brunnenmeyer played 34 senior games for Howlong in 2021-22 but only two this year, with five outings in the reserves before signing with Hay in the Golden Rivers League.
"Howlong is my home club, I was born and bred there so it was good to get back," Brunnenmeyer said.
"The idea was to finish playing there but the body's probably held up a little bit better than I expected.
"You play as long as you can because you're a long time retired, that's how I look at it.
"One of my best mates, Simon Bunyan, is over there and he gave me a call at the start of the season.
"They haven't won a premiership there since 1995 and Simon, who I played at Lavington with, has never won one at all.
"He said 'come and help me win one' so that's what I'm trying to do."
Brunnenmeyer, who turns 39 in December, is set to extend his playing career for at least one more season.
"I'll do pre-season," Brunnenmeyer said.
"Mind you, if there's better people there playing good footy, I'll more than happily play young blokes and gave them a crack.
"But if the body holds up, I'd be happy to run around again."
Cudgewa and Tumbarumba meet in the Upper Murray qualifying final at Cudgewa on Saturday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.