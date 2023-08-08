A former North East mayor has admitted to a charge in court after a woman reported an alleged groping incident at a rock concert.
Peter Walford Roper, 59, was not charged over the alleged sexual assault, and denied it occurred.
But he was charged with failing to provide his details to police after the allegation was made.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Roper was nominated by a witness at the April 1 gig as having grabbed the victim on her backside about 7.50pm.
The court heard a witness, who was a friend of the woman, nominated Roper as the man responsible.
Roper was identified by police at the show - believed to be the Red Hot Summer Tour - and was spoken to.
He was told he was a suspect in relation to grabbing the victim's backside and was asked to give his name and address.
He refused to do so despite being given several opportunities.
Roper was arrested and following a further conversation, gave his details before being released pending investigation.
Roper, who was supported in court by his wife on Tuesday, said he had "partaken in alcohol" on the night and was wearing earplugs, so hearing had been an issue.
"I don't admit to grabbing the woman, I admit to pushing her," the 59-year-old told magistrate Lance Martin.
The court heard there were no sexual assault charges pending, but Roper admitted to a charge of failing to give his name and address.
He said he had written letters to the two police officers involved.
"I think if I had the opportunity again, I wouldn't have been in the situation where I was," the former Alpine Shire mayor said.
Mr Martin noted Roper hadn't been charged with any previous criminal offences.
"You're entitled to ask the court to take into account your past good character," he said.
"I certainly do that.
"I think the court can have real confidence it won't find you back before it any time soon charged with similar offending."
Mr Martin said while it was a relatively minor charge, it "could affect your reputation in the community, I'll put it that way".
Roper told the court he was self employed in the agricultural sector.
Mr Martin imposed a good behaviour undertaking without a conviction.
"It's a promise to be of good behaviour over the next 12 months," he said.
Roper thanked the magistrate and apologised for taking up the court's time.
