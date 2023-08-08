The Border Mail
Former Alpine mayor Peter Roper in court after incident at Wodonga gig

By Wodonga Court
August 9 2023 - 5:00am
Peter Roper leaves Wodonga court on Tuesday.
A former North East mayor has admitted to a charge in court after a woman reported an alleged groping incident at a rock concert.

