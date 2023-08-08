The Border Mail
Jett Bradshaw and Charlotte Coysh playing for Victoria at AFL U12 National Championship

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Victoria representatives Charlotte Coysh and Jett Bradshaw. Picture by Mark Jesser
Two young Wodonga footballers are testing themselves against Australia's best.

