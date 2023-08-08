Two young Wodonga footballers are testing themselves against Australia's best.
Charlotte Coysh, who plays her club football for the Bulldogs, and Wodonga Raiders' Jett Bradshaw were selected to play for Victoria at the School Sport Australia U12 AFL Championships.
The opportunity to pull on the 'big V' was a source of huge pride for both players as well as their families.
"It means the world to Jett," mum Lisa Bradshaw said.
"He really loves sport, particularly footy and basketball and he set a goal and wanted to do the best he could.
"He got through to the third round (of trials) last year so he wanted to go at least one step further.
"He had to go through a big process to get into the team, he had to get through about six trials - most of them being in Melbourne - so he was thrilled once that team was read out and he was listed."
Victoria's boys have started the carnival at Lavington Sports Ground with convincing wins against Queensland, NSW and Western Australia.
"Jett is one of those kids who puts in a huge effort," Lisa said.
"He spends hours out in the back yard or at the football ground training.
"He always wants to better himself so he puts in a lot of work to be the best he can.
"It's a whole family approach, not only the parents but siblings as well.
"It changes things for a while, having to do so many trips to Melbourne and to have that full commitment so he can get the best out of the opportunity.
"But we're so proud of him and the way the whole team has come together.
"We have got to know the other families really well, we've been to Melbourne for six of the last seven weekends and the team's been really good, the coaches and support crew have done a whole lot of bonding."
Coysh and the Victorian girls have been involved in three close games, recovering from a two-point loss to WA to defeat NSW and Queensland.
"I grew up with Charlotte's mum and the kids have got common interests," Lisa Bradshaw explained.
"They always do quite well in both their basketball and their football."
Victoria's boys face the Northern Territory at 10am on Wednesday, before the girls take on their NT counterparts from 11.30am.
