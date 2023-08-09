The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Mountain bike riders should stick to Nail Can Hill

By Letters to the Editor
August 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Eastern Hill ridge is probably the most peaceful and quiet trail in town with beautiful panoramic views of the place we call home," one reader says. Picture by Mark Jesser
"Eastern Hill ridge is probably the most peaceful and quiet trail in town with beautiful panoramic views of the place we call home," one reader says. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bike riders, stick to Nail Can Hill

Eastern Hill is too small for a mountain bike park. You can run from end to end in minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.