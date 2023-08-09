YOUR SAY: Mountain bike riders should stick to Nail Can Hill

So why go to the effort of creating one? Apparently to relieve pressure on the Nail Can Hill bike trails. But wouldn't it be wiser to just continue the development of Nail Can? For example, improving car parking capacity and basic signage as well as maintenance keeping up with existing trails?
Nail Can Hill itself is not even well developed yet. Even despite recent improvements.
The mountain biker representatives in this debate need to be honest with the state of Nail Can and reflect on their insistence on access to trails. Would they like motorbikes on their trails? No. What about a humble hiker? No. "Bike Trail, No Hiking". Then when the inevitable illegal trails get built and the corner cutting starts, the place becomes a mess.
The statement that "Eastern Hill should be accessible by all people'' is an attempt to gaslight those in favour of cultural heritage. It is an attempt to frame the Aboriginal heritage as somehow excluding people from the hill. Ridiculous!
Some mountain bikers don't get their way and they cry about discrimination. Honestly, pathetic!
Eastern Hill ridge is probably the most peaceful and quiet trail in town with beautiful panoramic views of the place we call home. That is what should be the focus on Eastern Hill. If you want to ride mountain bike trails just ride 10 minutes across town to Nail Can.
Meanwhile ocean temperatures are higher than they have ever been, the northern hemisphere is experiencing devastating and deadly heatwaves, fires and destruction, all due to the burning of fossil fuels such as gas.
There's a risk that the summer of 2023-24 will be just as bad.
In January when we're sweltering and seeing bushfires destroying lives and communities, I don't think too many of us will be saying "just as well all those gas jobs are still going".
It's time for the gas industry to decline and for people working in it to be redeployed into something more useful.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.