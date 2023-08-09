A BORDER manufacturer facing a big production hit because of Victoria's decision to ban gas for new homes says it needs government support to be pledged in coming weeks.
"If we don't have commitments for support in a matter of weeks we are going to have to start cutting costs because this is affecting our revenue and being a private company we don't have a lot of reserves," Mr Seeley said.
There is potential for job cuts, Seeley employs 125 workers with its factory in Albury and a warehouse and testing set-up in Wodonga.
About 80 per cent of Seeley's output involves Braemar-branded gas heating units and the decision by Victoria to ban gas connections for new homes from January 1, 2024, has left the company scrambling.
"About 30 per cent of gas heaters we sell out of Albury go into new homes in Victoria, so 30 per cent is a big loss and now with the confusion and contagion from customers worried about whether their heating is going to be hit it couldn't be worse," Mr Seeley said.
He wants the Victorian government to delay the introduction of its ban by another six months and stress to the public that it does not apply to existing homes, renovations and new residences already planned.
Mr Seeley said the company was pioneering new air conditioning technology in California which it hoped to use in Albury to offset the likely gas heater downturn.
"It doesn't involve gas and it's all about energy efficiency, but at the moment it's early stages and we've got to scale it up and scale it up more rapidly because of what's happened in Victoria," he said.
To that end, Mr Seeley spoke to member for Farrer Sussan Ley and met Albury MP Justin Clancy and Benambra MP Bill Tilley this week to discuss his company's plight and seek advocacy help.
Mr Clancy said he would be raising the situation with relevant NSW ministers and the Department of Regional NSW, arguing aid is needed for businesses struck by decarbonisation.
"We talk about supporting manufacturing in this country, yet when it comes to supporting manufacturers pivot to the new economy it's disappointing that support may not be forthcoming," Mr Clancy said.
Ms Ley raised the situation in a speech to federal parliament on Tuesday August 8 where she said Seeley's workforce was at risk.
"This gas appliance ban has literally put the wind up them - and their buyers," Ms Ley said.
"I would urge my honourable Labor colleagues - particularly those who live in Victoria - to provide some 'educational' information to their Premier (Daniel Andrews)."
Mr Tilley said the ban was "virtue signalling" aimed at drawing green votes.
"We have abundant gas reserves in this state, the switch will cut off residential gas that accounts for just two per cent of emissions and will increase the demand on an already fragile coal-fired electricity grid," Mr Tilley said.
Mr Seeley said that did not materialise because of economic changes and the impact of COVID.
The company bought land with an existing warehouse on Moloney Drive, in an industrial area of Wodonga, with space to build a factory but will continue production in Albury.
In 2017, it was anticipated the shift to Wodonga would result in 205 new manufacturing jobs and a further 100 positions in the supply chain and construction of the factory which will include a research and development centre.
