'Lengthy' choking attack on mum of their baby means jail term's 'the only option'

A young abattoir worker who inflicted an ongoing, "serious, serious" attack on his ex-partner including choking her while she held their baby has been jailed.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys told Caleb James McMahon that his offending at a North Albury home was so grave that no sentence other than custody was appropriate.
In particular, she pointed out the "lengthy" period of time for which he choked the woman - at least 30 seconds - while also pinning one of her arms behind her back.
Nevertheless, Ms Humphreys said McMahon, who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to four charges related to the incident on May 28, had "good prospects" of rehabilitation.
Ms Humphreys said it would be best for McMahon to serve his aggregate jail term of 15 months in the community, by way of an intensive corrections order.
As part of the order she imposed a strict set of conditions, including the requirements that McMahon, 24, undergo a mental health assessment, undergo anger management counselling and treatment and complete a domestic and family violence program.
Added to that is McMahon having to do 100 hours of unpaid community work.
It was made clear to McMahon that he would go straight into full-time custody to serve the 15-month term should he fail to meet any of the conditions of his sentence.
Jail terms were imposed in Albury Local Court on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 8, for domestic violence-related charges of intentionally choking a person without consent, common assault and stalking or intimidation.
Further, McMahon was convicted and fined $750 on a charge of destroy or damage property.
She would stay at his house so they could co-parent their son, who was aged 14 months when the assault took place.
McMahon left the Kooba Street home about 1.30pm to get some groceries.
When he returned, she said, while standing near the back door, that she was leaving and told him to "say goodbye to your son, I'm not doing this anymore".
He got angry, they argued and, as she held her son, she said: "I wish I never met you McMahons."
This further angered McMahon, who "raised his right hand, grabbed the victim's throat and pushed her against the wall in the hallway. The force used was enough to make the victim feel like she couldn't breathe".
McMahon then tried to grab the boy from his mother, but she refused to let go and walked out the back door.
He picked up a golf club and a baseball bat and followed her on to the road, from where she called police.
As she did so, McMahon grabbed her belongings from a bedroom and threw the lot out the back door into the driveway.
He then threw her phone at her but missed, causing it to break on the road.
